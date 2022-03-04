$39,987+ tax & licensing
2019 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring Plus, Nav, Rear DVD!!
72,603KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8525678
- Stock #: 3965
- VIN: 2C4RC1FG9KR573965
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 72,603 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
