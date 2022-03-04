Menu
2019 Chrysler Pacifica

72,603 KM

Details Features

$39,987

+ tax & licensing
Lally Ford

519-682-3434

Touring Plus, Nav, Rear DVD!!

Location

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

72,603KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8525678
  • Stock #: 3965
  • VIN: 2C4RC1FG9KR573965

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 72,603 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

