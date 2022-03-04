$42,999+ tax & licensing
2019 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring-L Plus
Location
Lakeshore Auto
26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
- Listing ID: 8563304
- Stock #: K10133
- VIN: 2C4RC1EGXKR505319
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 59,063 KM
Vehicle Description
All Vehicles come with Car Proof so you know exactly what you're buying. All our vehicles are certified and safety tested. Professionally detailed. Serving Chatham, Tilbury, Windsor, Essex, Amherstberg, La Salle, Ridgetown, Blenheim, Sarnia, Merlin, Leamington, Harrow,Thamesville, Blenheim, London, Woodstock and Toronto.
Vehicle Features
