UNIT IN TRANSIT.

Looking for a versatile and spacious vehicle thats perfect for family adventures? Check out this used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT, now available at Fusion Auto Sales! This stylish minivan, dressed in a sleek gray exterior and boasting a luxurious black leather interior, offers a comfortable and sophisticated ride for both driver and passengers. With its robust 3.6L V6 engine and smooth automatic transmission, youll experience reliable performance whether youre navigating city streets or embarking on a cross-country road trip. This particular Grand Caravan has been well-maintained, with 183,216 km on the odometer.

The Dodge Grand Caravan GT is more than just a minivan; its a lifestyle enabler! This family-friendly vehicle is designed to make life easier and more enjoyable.

Here are five exciting features of this 2019 Grand Caravan GT that will have you eager to take it for a spin:

Ultimate Family Convenience: With its flexible seating configurations and ample cargo space, this minivan effortlessly adapts to your ever-changing needs, making it the perfect companion for everything from grocery runs to weekend getaways.
Powerhouse Performance: The 3.6L V6 engine provides the perfect blend of power and efficiency.
Luxurious Comfort: Sink into the premium black leather seats and enjoy a comfortable and stylish ride for everyone.
Smooth Operator: The automatic transmission ensures a seamless and effortless driving experience, letting you focus on the road ahead.
Built to Last: This well-maintained Grand Caravan is ready to provide years of reliable service for you and your family.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

The Fusion Philosophy

At Fusion Auto Sales, we put more effort into buying our vehicles than we do trying to sell them. By constantly monitoring what other car lots are doing, we strive to be the lowest priced dealer in our market. We won't purchase a vehicle to "fill a hole". We know that the vehicles on our lot are great value for the money and smart shoppers realize that also. Adhering to this philosophy makes it easy for our customers. If they find a vehicle on our lot that fulfills their needs and wants, they know that they're getting great value. 

If we don't have what you're looking for, we can find it! Over 150 customers have saved thousands of dollars buy joining our" locate club". People that know what they want and what they want to pay (within reason of course), get the vehicle of their dreams and enjoy huge savings. Contact us for details.



Fusion Auto Sales is in Tilbury, Ont. located between Windsor and London right off the 401. We are among 7 dealerships within a ½ kilometer distance which is great for out of town shoppers. We began satisfying customers in 2009 and have been doing so ever since. In 2012 Fusion was recognized as 1 of the 50 fastest growing companies in Canada. And then, in 2018, we were named one of the top 5 independent automobile dealerships in the country. 

We specialize in late model vehicles at below than average pricing, everything is fully certified and every unit is Car Proof verified and is fully disclosed with every unit. We offer every type of financing from perfect credit at great rates to credit challenges with competitive rates. We also specialize in locating vehicles for customers, we cant have everything on the lot so if you do not see it and are having a hard time finding what you are looking for, let us know and we can find it for you. Fusion Auto Sales spans its customer base from Windsor all the way to Timmins, On and every where in between. Our philosophy is You are going to like the way we deal and everyone does, straight honest answers with no monkey business and no back and forth between sales and managers.

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

183,216 KM

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 2C4RDGEG4KR792267

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 183,216 KM

Vehicle Description

UNIT IN TRANSIT.

Looking for a versatile and spacious vehicle that's perfect for family adventures? Check out this used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT, now available at Fusion Auto Sales! This stylish minivan, dressed in a sleek gray exterior and boasting a luxurious black leather interior, offers a comfortable and sophisticated ride for both driver and passengers. With its robust 3.6L V6 engine and smooth automatic transmission, you'll experience reliable performance whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on a cross-country road trip. This particular Grand Caravan has been well-maintained, with 183,216 km on the odometer.

The Dodge Grand Caravan GT is more than just a minivan; it's a lifestyle enabler! This family-friendly vehicle is designed to make life easier and more enjoyable.

Here are five exciting features of this 2019 Grand Caravan GT that will have you eager to take it for a spin:

  • Ultimate Family Convenience: With its flexible seating configurations and ample cargo space, this minivan effortlessly adapts to your ever-changing needs, making it the perfect companion for everything from grocery runs to weekend getaways.
  • Powerhouse Performance: The 3.6L V6 engine provides the perfect blend of power and efficiency.
  • Luxurious Comfort: Sink into the premium black leather seats and enjoy a comfortable and stylish ride for everyone.
  • Smooth Operator: The automatic transmission ensures a seamless and effortless driving experience, letting you focus on the road ahead.
  • Built to Last: This well-maintained Grand Caravan is ready to provide years of reliable service for you and your family.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

The Fusion Philosophy

At Fusion Auto Sales, we put more effort into buying our vehicles than we do trying to sell them. By constantly monitoring what other car lots are doing, we strive to be the lowest priced dealer in our market. We won’t purchase a vehicle to “fill a hole”. We know that the vehicles on our lot are great value for the money and smart shoppers realize that also. Adhering to this philosophy makes it easy for our customers. If they find a vehicle on our lot that fulfills their needs and wants, they know that they’re getting great value.

If we don’t have what you’re looking for, we can find it! Over 150 customers have saved thousands of dollars buy joining our” locate club”. People that know what they want and what they want to pay (within reason of course), get the vehicle of their dreams and enjoy huge savings. Contact us for details.



Fusion Auto Sales is in Tilbury, Ont. located between Windsor and London right off the 401. We are among 7 dealerships within a ½ kilometer distance which is great for out of town shoppers. We began satisfying customers in 2009 and have been doing so ever since. In 2012 Fusion was recognized as 1 of the 50 fastest growing companies in Canada. And then, in 2018, we were named one of the top 5 independent automobile dealerships in the country.

We specialize in late model vehicles at below than average pricing, everything is fully certified and every unit is Car Proof verified and is fully disclosed with every unit. We offer every type of financing from perfect credit at great rates to credit challenges with competitive rates. We also specialize in locating vehicles for customers, we can't have everything on the lot so if you do not see it and are having a hard time finding what you are looking for, let us know and we can find it for you. Fusion Auto Sales spans it's customer base from Windsor all the way to Timmins, On and every where in between. Our philosophy is You are going to like the way we deal and everyone does, straight honest answers with no monkey business and no back and forth between sales and managers.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

