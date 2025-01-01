Menu
2019 Fiat 124 Spider

26,437 KM

Details Features

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Fiat 124 Spider

Classica Low Km’s, Mint!!

12627498

2019 Fiat 124 Spider

Classica Low Km’s, Mint!!

Location

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
26,437KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JC1NFAEK4K0141237

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 26,437 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Lally Ford

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
519-682-3434

