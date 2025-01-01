$29,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Fiat 124 Spider
Classica Low Km’s, Mint!!
Location
Lally Ford
78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
519-682-3434
Used
26,437KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JC1NFAEK4K0141237
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 26,437 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
