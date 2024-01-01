$34,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford E-Series Cutaway
E-450 DRW 158" WB
Location
Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-844-682-3325
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 10-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Stock # 72765
- Mileage 127,461 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 FORD E-450 CUBE VAN DRW 158" WB
6.8L TRITON 10 CYLINDER GAS ENGINE
305 HORSEPOWER | 420 LB-FT OF TORQUE
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
16" STEEL WHEELS
FEATURES:
Power windows, Power door locks, Automatic headlights, AM/FM Radio, Bluetooth audio streaming, Variable speed intermittent wipers, Vinyl bucket seats, Air conditioning
Loading ramp located at rear. Equipped with shelving in cargo area.
Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!
Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!
