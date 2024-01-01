2019 Ford E-Series Cutaway

Menu
2019 FORD E-450 CUBE VAN DRW 158 WB

6.8L TRITON 10 CYLINDER GAS ENGINE

305 HORSEPOWER | 420 LB-FT OF TORQUE

6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION

16 STEEL WHEELS

 

FEATURES:

Power windows, Power door locks, Automatic headlights, AM/FM Radio, Bluetooth audio streaming, Variable speed intermittent wipers, Vinyl bucket seats, Air conditioning

 

Loading ramp located at rear. Equipped with shelving in cargo area.

 

 

Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you'd like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!

Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You!

Details Description Features

Location

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
127,461KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # 72765
  • Mileage 127,461 KM

Vehicle Description

FEATURES:

Power windows, Power door locks, Automatic headlights, AM/FM Radio, Bluetooth audio streaming, Variable speed intermittent wipers, Vinyl bucket seats, Air conditioning

 

Loading ramp located at rear. Equipped with shelving in cargo area.

 

 

Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!

Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Exterior

Steel Wheels

2019 Ford E-Series Cutaway