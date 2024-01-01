Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Ford Edge

92,103 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Ford Edge

SEL, Moonroof, Nav, Leather!!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Edge

SEL, Moonroof, Nav, Leather!!

Location

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

  1. 10928489
  2. 10928489
  3. 10928489
  4. 10928489
  5. 10928489
  6. 10928489
  7. 10928489
  8. 10928489
  9. 10928489
  10. 10928489
  11. 10928489
  12. 10928489
  13. 10928489
  14. 10928489
  15. 10928489
  16. 10928489
  17. 10928489
  18. 10928489
  19. 10928489
  20. 10928489
  21. 10928489
  22. 10928489
  23. 10928489
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
92,103KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMPK3J9XKBB72038

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 92,103 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lally Ford

Used 2024 Ford Escape ST-Line Select for sale in Tilbury, ON
2024 Ford Escape ST-Line Select 0 KM $47,694 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Ranger Lariat LARIAT, Leather, Nav, FX4!! for sale in Tilbury, ON
2020 Ford Ranger Lariat LARIAT, Leather, Nav, FX4!! 53,454 KM $40,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Escape SE, AWD, Nav, One Owner! for sale in Tilbury, ON
2021 Ford Escape SE, AWD, Nav, One Owner! 60,378 KM $27,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lally Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lally Ford

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

Call Dealer

519-682-XXXX

(click to show)

519-682-3434

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Ford

519-682-3434

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Edge