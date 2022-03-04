Menu
2019 Ford Edge

64,051 KM

Details Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Ford

519-682-3434

2019 Ford Edge

2019 Ford Edge

ST, One Owner, Moonroof, Nav!!!

2019 Ford Edge

ST, One Owner, Moonroof, Nav!!!

Location

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

64,051KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8572874
  • Stock #: 1115A
  • VIN: 2FMPK4AP0KBB02536

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,051 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Lally Ford

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

