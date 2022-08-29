$29,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-844-682-3325
2019 Ford Edge
SEL AWD
Location
Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-844-682-3325
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9206299
- Stock #: 73258
- VIN: 2FMPK4J9XKBB00357
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Baltic Sea Green
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 97,678 KM
Vehicle Description
EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged Engine w/Variable Camshaft Timing
8-Speed Automatic Transmission w/Select-Shift
Intelligent All-Wheel-Drive System
FUEL ECONOMY:
8.3
L/100km
Highway
10.0
L/100km
Combined
11.4
L/100km
City
SAFETY: Lane-Keep Assist & Alert, Blindspot Detection & Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Park-Sense, Reverse Camera, Automatic Wipers.
INTERIOR FEATURES: Premium Cloth Bucket Seats, Power Adjustable Seat w/Power Lumbar, Front Heated Seats & Heated Steering Wheel. Microsoft Sync Infotainment System w/Navigation & Apple Carplay/Android Auto. Power Glass Panoramic Sun Roof w/Power Sun Shade.
EXTERIOR FEATURES: Towing Hitch, Power Heated Mirrors, Painted Aluminum Wheels.
Here at Amfar/Andre Lanoue Sales & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of high quality pre-owned vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicle’s to a level of excellence that exceeds the status quo. We treat our customers like family and provide the highest level of service from start to finish. If you’d like a smooth and stress free car shopping experience, give one of our sales associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next new-to-you vehicle!
Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in the listing, from time to time errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it's physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing if occured. Please verify the vehicle is "as expected" when you visit.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.