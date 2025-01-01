Menu
UNIT IN TRANSIT.

Are you looking for a versatile and reliable SUV thats perfect for Canadian adventures? Look no further than this stunning 2019 Ford Escape SE 4WD, available now at Fusion Auto Sales! This Escape, painted in a vibrant Burnt Orange, is sure to turn heads while navigating city streets or tackling weekend getaways. With a comfortable light grey interior, this SUV offers a welcoming space for both driver and passengers. It boasts a powerful yet efficient 1.5L V4 Turbo engine, ready to handle whatever the road throws your way. With 139,857km on the odometer, this Escape has plenty of life left to offer.

This 2019 Ford Escape SE 4WD is equipped with everything you need to make every drive enjoyable. Its automatic transmission and 4-wheel drive capabilities provide confident handling in all weather conditions. The four-door design ensures easy access for everyone, and the SUV/Crossover body style offers ample cargo space for your gear, groceries, or anything else you need to transport. This Escape is ready to enhance your daily commute or provide the perfect vehicle for your next adventure.

Here are some of the standout features that make this 2019 Ford Escape SE 4WD a must-see:

Turbocharged Engine: Experience responsive power and efficient performance from the 1.5L Turbo engine.
4-Wheel Drive: Conquer challenging road conditions with confidence.
Eye-Catching Colour: Stand out from the crowd with the unique Burnt Orange exterior.
Spacious Interior: Enjoy a comfortable and inviting cabin with the light grey interior.
Versatile SUV Design: Benefit from ample cargo space and a practical design perfect for any lifestyle.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

 

The Fusion Philosophy

At Fusion Auto Sales, we put more effort into buying our vehicles than we do trying to sell them. By constantly monitoring what other car lots are doing, we strive to be the lowest priced dealer in our market. We won't purchase a vehicle to "fill a hole". We know that the vehicles on our lot are great value for the money and smart shoppers realize that also. Adhering to this philosophy makes it easy for our customers. If they find a vehicle on our lot that fulfills their needs and wants, they know that they're getting great value. 

If we don't have what you're looking for, we can find it! Over 150 customers have saved thousands of dollars buy joining our" locate club". People that know what they want and what they want to pay (within reason of course), get the vehicle of their dreams and enjoy huge savings. Contact us for details.



Fusion Auto Sales is in Tilbury, Ont. located between Windsor and London right off the 401. We are among 7 dealerships within a &frac12; kilometer distance which is great for out of town shoppers. We began satisfying customers in 2009 and have been doing so ever since. In 2012 Fusion was recognized as 1 of the 50 fastest growing companies in Canada. And then, in 2018, we were named one of the top 5 independent automobile dealerships in the country. 

We specialize in late model vehicles at below than average pricing, everything is fully certified and every unit is Car Proof verified and is fully disclosed with every unit. We offer every type of financing from perfect credit at great rates to credit challenges with competitive rates. We also specialize in locating vehicles for customers, we cant have everything on the lot so if you do not see it and are having a hard time finding what you are looking for, let us know and we can find it for you. Fusion Auto Sales spans its customer base from Windsor all the way to Timmins, On and every where in between. Our philosophy is You are going to like the way we deal and everyone does, straight honest answers with no monkey business and no back and forth between sales and managers.

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

VIN 1FMCU9GD7KUB39709

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

