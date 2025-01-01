$21,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford Escape
SEL Leather, navigation, Only 66,325 km’s!
Location
Lally Ford
78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
519-682-3434
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
66,325KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU0HD7KUC12622
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # LFFF01041B
- Mileage 66,325 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
2019 Ford Escape