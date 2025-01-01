Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Ford Escape

96,017 KM

Details Features

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Ford Escape

SE AWD, Local Trade!!

Watch This Vehicle
13122716

2019 Ford Escape

SE AWD, Local Trade!!

Location

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

  1. 13122716
  2. 13122716
  3. 13122716
  4. 13122716
  5. 13122716
  6. 13122716
  7. 13122716
  8. 13122716
  9. 13122716
  10. 13122716
  11. 13122716
  12. 13122716
  13. 13122716
  14. 13122716
  15. 13122716
Contact Seller

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
96,017KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9GD5KUC16965

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # LFEP00299A
  • Mileage 96,017 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lally Ford

Used 2021 Ford EcoSport SE Nav, Only 24,374 kms, mint! for sale in Tilbury, ON
2021 Ford EcoSport SE Nav, Only 24,374 kms, mint! 24,374 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands Moonroof, Nav, Low Km’s!! for sale in Tilbury, ON
2022 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands Moonroof, Nav, Low Km’s!! 48,714 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Hyundai Elantra Luxury Only 16,638 kms, Like New!! for sale in Tilbury, ON
2025 Hyundai Elantra Luxury Only 16,638 kms, Like New!! 16,638 KM $30,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Lally Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lally Ford

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-682-XXXX

(click to show)

519-682-3434

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Lally Ford

519-682-3434

2019 Ford Escape