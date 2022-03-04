Menu
2019 Ford Escape

0 KM

Details

$30,765

+ tax & licensing
$30,765

+ taxes & licensing

Andre Lanoue Sales

1-844-682-3325

2019 Ford Escape

2019 Ford Escape

SEL

2019 Ford Escape

SEL

Location

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,765

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8491260
  • Stock #: 72895
  • VIN: 1FMCU0HD7KUB12410

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 72895
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

SUNROOF ! LEATHER !

LOW KMS !!

 

Here at  Lanoue Sales & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of high quality pre-owned vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicle’s to a level of excellence that exceeds the status quo. We treat our customers like family and provide the highest level of service from start to finish. If you’d like a smooth and stress free car shopping experience, give one of our sales associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next new-to-you vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Andre Lanoue Sales

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

