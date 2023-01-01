$CALL+ tax & licensing
Lally Ford
519-682-3434
2019 Ford F-150
XLT, Sport, Nav, V8, One Owner!
Location
78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
96,751KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10043523
- Stock #: 4853
- VIN: 1FTEW1E50KFB54853
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 96,751 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
Automatic
78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0