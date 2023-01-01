Menu
2019 Ford F-150

96,751 KM

Details Features

Lally Ford

519-682-3434

2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

XLT, Sport, Nav, V8, One Owner!

2019 Ford F-150

XLT, Sport, Nav, V8, One Owner!

Location

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

96,751KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10043523
  • Stock #: 4853
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E50KFB54853

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 96,751 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic





Lally Ford

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

