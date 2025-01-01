Menu
2019 Ford F-150

93,898 KM

Details Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150

XLT ’s, Mint!

12551693

2019 Ford F-150

XLT ’s, Mint!

Location

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
93,898KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EP9KKF05624

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # LFFF00658A
  • Mileage 93,898 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lally Ford

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
