2019 Ford F-150

120,547 KM

Details Features

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

Lariat 3.5V6, Leather, Local Trade!!

12676515

Location

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
120,547KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1E47KFB23011

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # LFSPFF00508A
  • Mileage 120,547 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lally Ford

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-682-3434

