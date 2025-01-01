$38,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
Lariat 3.5V6, Leather, Local Trade!!
Location
Lally Ford
78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
519-682-3434
$38,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
120,547KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1E47KFB23011
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # LFSPFF00508A
- Mileage 120,547 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Lally Ford
78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
