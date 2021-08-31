Menu
2019 Ford F-150

110,115 KM

Details Description Features

$44,922

+ tax & licensing
Andre Lanoue Sales

1-844-682-3325

XLT

Location

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$44,922

+ taxes & licensing

110,115KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8063941
  • Stock #: 72668
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E51KFA25617

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 110,115 KM

Vehicle Description

Rolling in the 5.0 !!!

Here at Amfar/Andre Lanoue Sales & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of high quality pre-owned vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicle’s to a level of excellence that exceeds the status quo. We treat our customers like family and provide the highest level of service from start to finish. If you’d like a smooth and stress free car shopping experience, give one of our sales associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next new-to-you vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Conventional Spare Tire

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

