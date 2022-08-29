Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford F-150

54,181 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Ford

519-682-3434

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

XLT, One Owner, Local Trade, V6!!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-150

XLT, One Owner, Local Trade, V6!!

Location

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

  1. 9302470
  2. 9302470
  3. 9302470
  4. 9302470
  5. 9302470
  6. 9302470
  7. 9302470
  8. 9302470
  9. 9302470
  10. 9302470
  11. 9302470
  12. 9302470
  13. 9302470
  14. 9302470
  15. 9302470
  16. 9302470
  17. 9302470
  18. 9302470
  19. 9302470
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

54,181KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9302470
  • Stock #: 29139A
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EP5KKF05622

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 54,181 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lally Ford

2019 Ford F-150 XLT,...
 54,181 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 99,754 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 XLT,...
 50,005 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lally Ford

Lally Ford

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

Call Dealer

519-682-XXXX

(click to show)

519-682-3434

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory