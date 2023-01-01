Menu
2019 Ford F-150

20,456 KM

Details Description Features

$44,999

+ tax & licensing
$44,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeshore Auto

5196822634

2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

XLT

2019 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

5196822634

$44,999

+ taxes & licensing

20,456KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9490903
  • Stock #: K10461
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP9KFC93025

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 20,456 KM

Vehicle Description

All Vehicles come with Car Proof so you know exactly what you're buying. All our vehicles are certified and safety tested. Professionally detailed. Serving Chatham, Tilbury, Windsor, Essex, Amherstberg, La Salle, Ridgetown, Blenheim, Sarnia, Merlin, Leamington, Harrow,Thamesville, Blenheim, London, Woodstock and Toronto.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

