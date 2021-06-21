Menu
2019 Ford F-250

60,839 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Andre Lanoue Sales

1-844-682-3325

2019 Ford F-250

2019 Ford F-250

LARIAT

2019 Ford F-250

LARIAT

Location

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

60,839KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7384862
  Stock #: 72400
  VIN: 1FT7W2BT3KEE16422

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 72400
  • Mileage 60,839 KM

Vehicle Description

BEAST! 

Here at Amfar/Andre Lanoue Sales & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of high quality pre-owned vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicle’s to a level of excellence that exceeds the status quo. We treat our customers like family and provide the highest level of service from start to finish. If you’d like a smooth and stress free car shopping experience, give one of our sales associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next new-to-you vehicle!

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Turbocharged

Andre Lanoue Sales

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

