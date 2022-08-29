$23,994+ tax & licensing
$23,994
+ taxes & licensing
Lally Chevrolet
1-888-887-9696
2019 Ford Fusion
2019 Ford Fusion
SE**POWER EVERYTHING**GREAT ECONOMY CAR**MUST SEE*
Location
Lally Chevrolet
85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-888-887-9696
$23,994
+ taxes & licensing
39,114KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9168067
- Stock #: R03031
- VIN: 3FA6P0HD5KR119443
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # R03031
- Mileage 39,114 KM
Vehicle Description
Don't see what you're looking for? Pre-Order Your NewChevrolethere!!
** Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.
2019 Ford Fusion SE SE**POWER EVERYTHING**GREAT ECONOMY CAR**MUST SEE** FWD 1.5L EcoBoost 6-Speed Automatic Red 6-Speed Automatic. Odometer is 24123 kilometers below market average!
Certified. Certification Program Details:
1. Buy with confidence
2. 136 point inspection
3. Oil change and tire rotation with every purchase
4. Vehicle history report free of charge
5. Live Market Pricing evaluation
6. All Trades Welcome
What is Live Market Pricing?
Lally Chevrolet, we've changed the way we sell new and pre-owned vehicles with Live Market Pricing. Buying a vehicle can be stressful. Negotiations, trade value, hidden fees and the time a purchase takes is enough to make anyone nervous.
How does a customer know if they are getting a good deal or not?
How do dealerships like Lally Chevrolet even set prices?
In today's customer-centric, tech-savvy world, where is the transparency in the car buying process?
We want to make your vehicle purchasing experience stress-free, simple, enjoyable and transparent. So we've made the struggle of negotiating a thing of the past!
No More Stressful Negotiations!
Purchasing your next vehicle shouldn't feel like a battle. Our team at Lally Chevrolet does not want you to go home wondering if you could have gotten a better deal or not. So, we are offering you the best deal possible, the fair value, with Live Market Pricing.
How Does Live Market Pricing Work?
With Live Market Pricing, our team checks the fair value of our vehicles every day, comparing equally-equipped vehicles in a 300 kilometer radius of our market area. Then, we update our inventory prices in real-time to reflect the current market price.
This allows us to price our vehicles in our market area fairly while passing the savings onto you. With Lally Chevrolet Live Market Pricing system, you can rest assured that you're getting the most competitive price around town.
These real-time results offer fair pricing for you, the customer, and eliminates the need for negotiations. Lally Chevrolet Live Market Pricing ensures:
no pricing games
no stressful negotiations or pressure situations
no mark-up to mark-down gimmicks
no hassling
no haggling
no more guessing
.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Lally Chevrolet
85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0