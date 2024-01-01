Menu
<p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;>2019 FORD TRANSIT T-250 130 LOW RF 9000 GVWR SWING-OUT RH DR</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;>3.7L TI-VCT V6 GAS ENGINE</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>275 HORSEPOWER | 260 LB-FT OF TORQUE</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>13L/100KM HIGHWAY | 16.8L/100KM CITY | 15.7L/100KM COMBINED</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;>6-SPEED SELECTSHIFT AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 18pt;>16 STEEL WHEELS WITH SILVER WHEEL COVER</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>MECHANICAL</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Full-size spare wheel and tire, 4-ton jack and tool kit, Side-wind stabilization </span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>INTERIOR</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>2-passenger vinyl seating, 4-way manual driver and front-passenger seats with driver’s inboard armrest, </span>AM/FM stereo with audio input jack and digital clock, Black plastic stepwell pads Cargo area, LED load compartment lighting with rear switch, Cargo area tie-down hooks, D-pillar weld nuts, Flooring – Vinyl front, Front air conditioning, Front cloth headliner, Rear cargo door pull-and-release exit handle, Windows – Power front</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>EXTERIOR</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Carbon Black grille with Carbon Black surround, Center high-mounted stop lamp, Doors – 180° rear cargo with key-lock cylinder, Doors – 253° rear cargo with key-lock cylinder, Doors – Sliding passenger-side, Headlamps – Halogen with Black trim Mirrors – Short-arm, power sideview, Rear bumper – Carbon Black, Rear bumper – Carbon Black, molded-in-color  with bumper step</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>SAFETY & SECURITY</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Passenger-side front airbag deactivation switch, Rear view camera – High-mount</span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!</span></span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You!</span></span></span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p>

2019 Ford Transit

81,876 KM

$34,498

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Transit

T-250 130" Low Rf 9000 GVWR Swing-Out RH Dr

2019 Ford Transit

T-250 130" Low Rf 9000 GVWR Swing-Out RH Dr

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,498

+ taxes & licensing

Used
81,876KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTYR1ZMXKKB74637

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 81,876 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Andre Lanoue Sales

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
$34,498

+ taxes & licensing

Andre Lanoue Sales

1-844-682-3325

2019 Ford Transit