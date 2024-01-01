$34,498+ tax & licensing
T-250 130" Low Rf 9000 GVWR Swing-Out RH Dr
Location
Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-844-682-3325
Certified
$34,498
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 81,876 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 FORD TRANSIT T-250 130" LOW RF 9000 GVWR SWING-OUT RH DR
3.7L TI-VCT V6 GAS ENGINE
275 HORSEPOWER | 260 LB-FT OF TORQUE
13L/100KM HIGHWAY | 16.8L/100KM CITY | 15.7L/100KM COMBINED
6-SPEED SELECTSHIFT AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
16" STEEL WHEELS WITH SILVER WHEEL COVER
MECHANICAL
Full-size spare wheel and tire, 4-ton jack and tool kit, Side-wind stabilization
INTERIOR
2-passenger vinyl seating, 4-way manual driver and front-passenger seats with driver’s inboard armrest, AM/FM stereo with audio input jack and digital clock, Black plastic stepwell pads Cargo area, LED load compartment lighting with rear switch, Cargo area tie-down hooks, D-pillar weld nuts, Flooring – Vinyl front, Front air conditioning, Front cloth headliner, Rear cargo door pull-and-release exit handle, Windows – Power front
EXTERIOR
Carbon Black grille with Carbon Black surround, Center high-mounted stop lamp, Doors – 180° rear cargo with key-lock cylinder, Doors – 253° rear cargo with key-lock cylinder, Doors – Sliding passenger-side, Headlamps – Halogen with Black trim Mirrors – Short-arm, power sideview, Rear bumper – Carbon Black, Rear bumper – Carbon Black, molded-in-color with bumper step
SAFETY & SECURITY
Passenger-side front airbag deactivation switch, Rear view camera – High-mount
Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!
Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!
