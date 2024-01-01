Menu
2019 FORD TRANSIT T-250 148 MED RF SLIDING RH DR

3.7L TI-VCT V6 ENGINE

275 HORSEPOWER | 260 LB-FT OF TORQUE

13.1L/100KM HIGHWAY | 16.8L/100KM CITY | 15.7L/100KM COMBINED

6-SPEED SELECTSHIFT® AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION

16 SILVER STEEL WITH BLACK HUBCAP

 

MECHANICAL

Full-size spare wheel and tire, 4-ton jack and tool kit, Side-wind stabilization

INTERIOR

2-passenger vinyl seating, 4-way manual driver and front-passenger seats with driver's inboard armrest, AM/FM stereo with audio input jack and digital clock, Black plastic stepwell pads, Cargo area LED load compartment lighting with rear switch, Cargo area tie-down hooks,, D-pillar weld nuts, Flooring – Vinyl front, Front air conditioning, Front cloth headliner, Rear cargo door pull-and-release exit handle, Windows – Power front

EXTERIOR

Carbon Black grille with Carbon Black surround, Center high-mounted stop lamp, 253° rear cargo with key-lock cylinder, Doors – Sliding passenger-side, Headlamps – Halogen with Black trim, Mirrors – Short-arm, power sideview, Rear bumper – Carbon Black, molded-in-color with bumper step

SAFETY & SECURITY

Passenger-side front airbag deactivation switch, Rear view camera – High-mount

 

 

Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you'd like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!

Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You!

2019 Ford Transit

101,634 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Transit

T-250 148" Med Rf 9000 GVWR Sliding RH Dr

12002071

2019 Ford Transit

T-250 148" Med Rf 9000 GVWR Sliding RH Dr

Location

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
101,634KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTYR2CM5KKB09712

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Black with Grey Seats
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # 74411
  • Mileage 101,634 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 FORD TRANSIT T-250 148" MED RF SLIDING RH DR

3.7L TI-VCT V6 ENGINE

275 HORSEPOWER | 260 LB-FT OF TORQUE

13.1L/100KM HIGHWAY | 16.8L/100KM CITY | 15.7L/100KM COMBINED

6-SPEED SELECTSHIFT® AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION

16" SILVER STEEL WITH BLACK HUBCAP

 

MECHANICAL

Full-size spare wheel and tire, 4-ton jack and tool kit, Side-wind stabilization

INTERIOR

2-passenger vinyl seating, 4-way manual driver and front-passenger seats with driver’s inboard armrest, AM/FM stereo with audio input jack and digital clock, Black plastic stepwell pads, Cargo area LED load compartment lighting with rear switch, Cargo area tie-down hooks,, D-pillar weld nuts, Flooring – Vinyl front, Front air conditioning, Front cloth headliner, Rear cargo door pull-and-release exit handle, Windows – Power front

EXTERIOR

Carbon Black grille with Carbon Black surround, Center high-mounted stop lamp, 253° rear cargo with key-lock cylinder, Doors – Sliding passenger-side, Headlamps – Halogen with Black trim, Mirrors – Short-arm, power sideview, Rear bumper – Carbon Black, molded-in-color with bumper step

SAFETY & SECURITY

Passenger-side front airbag deactivation switch, Rear view camera – High-mount

 

 

Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!

Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Andre Lanoue Sales

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Andre Lanoue Sales

1-844-682-3325

2019 Ford Transit