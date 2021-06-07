2019 Ford Transit

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$52,995 + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Good Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7270934

7270934 VIN: 1FTYR2XM0KKB58309

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Hooks Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Third Passenger Door Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Back-Up Camera Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.