$30,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Transit Connect
XLT w/Dual Sliding Doors
2019 Ford Transit Connect
XLT w/Dual Sliding Doors
Location
Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-844-682-3325
Certified
$30,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 74,868 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 FORD TRANSIT CONNECT XLT W/DUAL SLIDING DOORS
2.0L GDI I-4 ENGINE
163 HORSEPOWER @ 6,500 RPM / 144 LB-FT OF TORQUE @ 4,500 RPM
9.8L/100KM CITY / 8.1L HIGHWAY / 9L/100KM COMBINED
8-SPEED SELECTSHIFT AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION WITH AUTO START/STOP
16" STEEL WITH FULL SPARKLE SILVER-PAINTED COVERS
Storage racks in rear with three large, extendable drawers
MECHANICAL
2.0L GDI I-4 engine, 8-speed SelectShift® automatic transmission with Auto Start-Stop Technology, 80-amp-hr heavy-duty battery, 15.8-gallon fuel tank, Full-size spare wheel and tire, Electric power-assisted steering, Suspension – Front: independent MacPherson-strut; rear: twist-beam, Torque Vectoring Control
DRIVER-ASSIST TECHNOLOGY
EcoMode and EcoCoach, FordPass™ Connect embedded 4G LTE modem powered by FordPass app (includes Wi-Fi hotspot capability), Hill start assist, Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking including Pedestrian Detection and Forward Collision Warning, Rear view camera, Side-Wind Stabilization
INTERIOR
Overhead front storage shelf with grab handles, Tilt/telescoping steering column, 12V powerpoints (2: 1 front floor console, 1 rear cargo area), 150-amp alternator, 6-way manual driver seat and 4-way manual front-passenger seat with fold-flat back, AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth® capability, 4.2" LCD screen, 1 USB port and 4 speakers, Climate – Manual front air conditioning and heater, Dual sliding side doors with fixed panel Flooring – Vinyl (front and rear), Front dome light, Front floor console with 12V powerpoint and 2 cupholders, Windows – Power front with one-touch-down driver’s side, Compass display, Cruise control, Driver and front-passenger visor mirrors, Driver’s seat manual lumbar, Dual front map lights, Front floor console with closeable lid, Rain-sensing windshield wipers, SYNC® 3, Wireless charging pad
EXTERIOR
Easy Fuel® capless fuel filler, Mirrors – Black, power, heated sideview with manual folding, Variable-intermittent windshield wipers, 3-bar black grille and surround, Black bodyside moldings, Body-color front bumper and rear side panels, Black headlamp bezels, Headlamps – Halogen, Mirrors – Black, manual sideview with manual folding, Rear cargo area light, Rear cargo doors – 180° swing-out (no glass), Daytime running lamps – Configurable, Autolamp automatic on/off headlamps, Fog lamps – Halogen
SAFETY & SECURITY
AdvanceTrac® with RSC® (Roll Stability Control™) and Curve Control Driver, front-passenger front airbags and front-seat side airbags, Individual Tire Pressure Monitoring System (excludes spare), Safety Canopy® side-curtain airbags, SecuriLock® Passive Anti-Theft System
Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!
Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Andre Lanoue Sales
Email Andre Lanoue Sales
Andre Lanoue Sales
Call Dealer
1-844-682-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
1-844-682-3325