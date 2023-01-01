Menu
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 18pt;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>2019 FORD TRANSIT CONNECT XLT W/DUAL SLIDING DOORS</span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 18pt;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>2.0L GDI I-4 ENGINE</span></span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>163 HORSEPOWER @ 6,500 RPM / 144 LB-FT OF TORQUE @ 4,500 RPM</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>9.8L/100KM CITY / 8.1L HIGHWAY / 9L/100KM COMBINED</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 18pt;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>8-SPEED SELECTSHIFT AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION WITH AUTO START/STOP </span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 18pt;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>16 STEEL WITH FULL SPARKLE SILVER-PAINTED COVERS </span></span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>Storage racks in rear with three large, extendable drawers</strong></span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>MECHANICAL</span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>2.0L GDI I-4 engine, 8-speed SelectShift® automatic transmission with Auto Start-Stop Technology, 80-amp-hr heavy-duty battery, 15.8-gallon fuel tank, Full-size spare wheel and tire, Electric power-assisted steering, Suspension – Front: independent MacPherson-strut; rear: twist-beam, Torque Vectoring Control</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>DRIVER-ASSIST TECHNOLOGY</span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>EcoMode and EcoCoach, FordPass™ Connect embedded 4G LTE modem powered by FordPass app (includes Wi-Fi hotspot capability), Hill start assist, Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking including Pedestrian Detection and Forward Collision Warning, Rear view camera, Side-Wind Stabilization</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>INTERIOR</span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Overhead front storage shelf with grab handles, Tilt/telescoping steering column, </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 18.6667px;>12V powerpoints (2: 1 front floor console, 1 rear cargo area), 150-amp alternator, 6-way manual driver seat and 4-way manual front-passenger seat with fold-flat back, </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 18.6667px;>AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth® capability, 4.2 LCD screen, 1 USB port and 4 speakers, </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 18.6667px;>Climate – Manual front air conditioning and heater, Dual sliding side doors with fixed panel Flooring – Vinyl (front and rear), Front dome light, Front floor console with 12V powerpoint and 2 cupholders, </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 18.6667px;>Windows – Power front with one-touch-down driver’s side, </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 18.6667px;>Compass display, Cruise control,  Driver and front-passenger visor mirrors, Driver’s seat manual lumbar, Dual front map lights,  Front floor console with closeable lid, Rain-sensing windshield wipers, SYNC® 3, Wireless charging pad</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>EXTERIOR</span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Easy Fuel® capless fuel filler, <span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 18.6667px;>Mirrors – Black, power, heated sideview with manual folding</span>, Variable-intermittent windshield wipers, </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 18.6667px;>3-bar black grille and surround, </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 18.6667px;>Black bodyside moldings, </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 18.6667px;>Body-color front bumper and rear side panels,</span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 18.6667px;> Black headlamp bezels, </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 18.6667px;>Headlamps – Halogen, Mirrors – Black, manual sideview with manual folding, Rear cargo area light, Rear cargo doors – 180° swing-out (no glass), </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 18.6667px;>Daytime running lamps – Configurable, </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 18.6667px;>Autolamp automatic on/off headlamps, </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 18.6667px;>Fog lamps – Halogen</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>SAFETY & SECURITY</span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>AdvanceTrac® with RSC® (Roll Stability Control™) and Curve Control Driver, front-passenger front airbags and front-seat side airbags, Individual Tire Pressure Monitoring System (excludes spare), Safety Canopy® side-curtain airbags, SecuriLock® Passive Anti-Theft System</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you'd like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle! Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You! The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You!</span></span></span></p>

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 74,868 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 FORD TRANSIT CONNECT XLT W/DUAL SLIDING DOORS

2.0L GDI I-4 ENGINE

163 HORSEPOWER @ 6,500 RPM / 144 LB-FT OF TORQUE @ 4,500 RPM

9.8L/100KM CITY / 8.1L HIGHWAY / 9L/100KM COMBINED

8-SPEED SELECTSHIFT AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION WITH AUTO START/STOP 

16" STEEL WITH FULL SPARKLE SILVER-PAINTED COVERS 

 

Storage racks in rear with three large, extendable drawers

 

MECHANICAL

2.0L GDI I-4 engine, 8-speed SelectShift® automatic transmission with Auto Start-Stop Technology, 80-amp-hr heavy-duty battery, 15.8-gallon fuel tank, Full-size spare wheel and tire, Electric power-assisted steering, Suspension – Front: independent MacPherson-strut; rear: twist-beam, Torque Vectoring Control

DRIVER-ASSIST TECHNOLOGY

EcoMode and EcoCoach, FordPass™ Connect embedded 4G LTE modem powered by FordPass app (includes Wi-Fi hotspot capability), Hill start assist, Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking including Pedestrian Detection and Forward Collision Warning, Rear view camera, Side-Wind Stabilization

INTERIOR

Overhead front storage shelf with grab handles, Tilt/telescoping steering column, 12V powerpoints (2: 1 front floor console, 1 rear cargo area), 150-amp alternator, 6-way manual driver seat and 4-way manual front-passenger seat with fold-flat back, AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth® capability, 4.2" LCD screen, 1 USB port and 4 speakers, Climate – Manual front air conditioning and heater, Dual sliding side doors with fixed panel Flooring – Vinyl (front and rear), Front dome light, Front floor console with 12V powerpoint and 2 cupholders, Windows – Power front with one-touch-down driver’s side, Compass display, Cruise control,  Driver and front-passenger visor mirrors, Driver’s seat manual lumbar, Dual front map lights,  Front floor console with closeable lid, Rain-sensing windshield wipers, SYNC® 3, Wireless charging pad

EXTERIOR

Easy Fuel® capless fuel filler, Mirrors – Black, power, heated sideview with manual folding, Variable-intermittent windshield wipers, 3-bar black grille and surround, Black bodyside moldings, Body-color front bumper and rear side panels, Black headlamp bezels, Headlamps – Halogen, Mirrors – Black, manual sideview with manual folding, Rear cargo area light, Rear cargo doors – 180° swing-out (no glass), Daytime running lamps – Configurable, Autolamp automatic on/off headlamps, Fog lamps – Halogen

SAFETY & SECURITY

AdvanceTrac® with RSC® (Roll Stability Control™) and Curve Control Driver, front-passenger front airbags and front-seat side airbags, Individual Tire Pressure Monitoring System (excludes spare), Safety Canopy® side-curtain airbags, SecuriLock® Passive Anti-Theft System

 

 

Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!

 

Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Fourth Passenger Door

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

