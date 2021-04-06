Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 GMC Savana

31,392 KM

Details Description Features

$40,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$40,990

+ taxes & licensing

Andre Lanoue Sales

1-844-682-3325

Contact Seller
2019 GMC Savana

2019 GMC Savana

Watch This Vehicle

2019 GMC Savana

Location

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$40,990

+ taxes & licensing

31,392KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6940384
  • Stock #: 72207
  • VIN: 1GTW7AFG3K1347318

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 31,392 KM

Vehicle Description

Here at Amfar/Andre Lanoue Sales & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of high quality pre-owned vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicle’s to a level of excellence that exceeds the status quo. We treat our customers like family and provide the highest level of service from start to finish. If you’d like a smooth and stress free car shopping experience, give one of our sales associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next new-to-you vehicle! 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Bucket Seats
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
Power Outlet
Back-Up Camera
Transmission Overdrive Switch
WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Andre Lanoue Sales

2019 GMC Sierra 1500...
 37,120 KM
$50,990 + tax & lic
2020 Dodge Grand Car...
 30,990 KM
$33,990 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Savana LT
 37,657 KM
$45,990 + tax & lic

Email Andre Lanoue Sales

Andre Lanoue Sales

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

Call Dealer

1-844-682-XXXX

(click to show)

1-844-682-3325

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory