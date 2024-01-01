Menu
<p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>2019 GMC SIERRA 1500 LIMITED 4WD DOUBLE CAB 143.5</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>ECOTEC3 5.3L DI V8 WITH AFM</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>355 HORSEPOWER | 383 LB-FT TORQUE | 3.42 REAR AXLE RATIO</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>TOWING CAPACITY: 9,200 LBS | PAYLOAD: 1,742 LBS | GVWR: 7,200 LBS </span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>11.4L/100KM HIGHWAY | 15.8L/100KM HIGHWAY | 13.8L/100KM COMBINED</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18pt;><strong>20 BLACK PAINTED ALUMINUM WHEELS</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>CONNECTIVITY FEATURES</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;> GMC Infotainment - 7 Diagonal Colour Touch Screen with USB Port, Bluetooth for Phone</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>MECHANICAL FEATURES</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Ecotec3 5.3L DI V8, VVT, AFM, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, w/ Cruise & Powertrain Grade Braking and Tow/Haul Mode, Floor-Mounted Shift Transfer Case, Auto. Locking Rear Differential, H.D. Trailering Package, H.D. Engine Oil Cooler, 4-wheel Antilock Disc Brakes with Duralife Rotors, 150 Amp Alternator, Battery Run Down Protection</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>SAFETY & SECURITY</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Rear Vision Camera, Stabilitrak - Electronic Stability Control System w/ Proactive Roll Avoidance, Traction Control, Trailer Sway Control  & Hill Start Assist, LATCH Child Seat Anchors, Electronic Immobilizer, Automatic Front Headlamp & Rear Tail Lamp Control</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>EXTERIOR FEATURES</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Hid Headlamps with LED Signature Lighting, Wheel Arch Mouldings, Tie-Down Hooks, Upper (4), EZ - Lift & Lower Tailgate, Cornerstep Rear Bumper, Top Bed Rail and Tailgate Protection Cap, Locking Tailgate, Solar Absorbing Tinted Glass, Tire Carrier Lock, Variable Intermittent Wipers </span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>INTERIOR FEATURES</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Power Windows, All Express Down & Drivers Window Express Up, Climate Control, Power Door Locks with Lockout Protection, Cruise Control, Driver Information Centre, Tire Pressure Monitor (Excludes Spare Tire), 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat w/ Fold-Down Storage, Armrest and Seatback Recliners, Rear Folding Bench Seat, Tilt Steering Wheel</span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Elevation Edition Package:</span></span></em><br /><span style=font-size: 14pt;>20 Black Painted Aluminum Wheels, Body-Colour Accented Grille Surround, Body-Colour Bumpers, Body-side Mouldings, Mirror Caps and Door Handles, LED Front Fog Lamps, Power Heated Outside Mirrors w/ Driver Side Spotter Mirror, Deep Tinted Rear Glass, OnStar Services Capable, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Spray-on Bed Liner</span></span></em></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Stone Blue Metallic Exterior</span></span></em></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Trailer Brake Controller</span></span></em></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Rear Window Defogger</span></span></em></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Autotrac 2-speed Transfer Case:<br /></span></span></em><span style=font-size: 14pt;>(4HI and 4LO)</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>SiriusXM Radio Capable </span></span></em></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Polished Exhaust Tip</span></span></em></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Wheel Lock Package</span></span></em></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!</span></span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #212529; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, Liberation Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff; text-align: center; line-height: 1;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 14pt;>Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You!</span></span></span></p>

63,108 KM

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 2GTV2LEC5K1205356

  • Exterior Colour Stone Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour DARK ASH
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 63,108 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Tow Hitch

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

