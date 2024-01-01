$35,995+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Sierra 1500
4WD DOUBLE CAB 143.5"
Location
Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-844-682-3325
Certified
$35,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Stone Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour DARK ASH
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 63,108 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 GMC SIERRA 1500 LIMITED 4WD DOUBLE CAB 143.5
ECOTEC3 5.3L DI V8 WITH AFM
355 HORSEPOWER | 383 LB-FT TORQUE | 3.42 REAR AXLE RATIO
TOWING CAPACITY: 9,200 LBS | PAYLOAD: 1,742 LBS | GVWR: 7,200 LBS
11.4L/100KM HIGHWAY | 15.8L/100KM HIGHWAY | 13.8L/100KM COMBINED
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
20" BLACK PAINTED ALUMINUM WHEELS
CONNECTIVITY FEATURES
GMC Infotainment - 7" Diagonal Colour Touch Screen with USB Port, Bluetooth for Phone
MECHANICAL FEATURES
Ecotec3 5.3L DI V8, VVT, AFM, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, w/ Cruise & Powertrain Grade Braking and Tow/Haul Mode, Floor-Mounted Shift Transfer Case, Auto. Locking Rear Differential, H.D. Trailering Package, H.D. Engine Oil Cooler, 4-wheel Antilock Disc Brakes with Duralife Rotors, 150 Amp Alternator, Battery Run Down Protection
SAFETY & SECURITY
Rear Vision Camera, Stabilitrak - Electronic Stability Control System w/ Proactive Roll Avoidance, Traction Control, Trailer Sway Control & Hill Start Assist, 'LATCH' Child Seat Anchors, Electronic Immobilizer, Automatic Front Headlamp & Rear Tail Lamp Control
EXTERIOR FEATURES
Hid Headlamps with LED Signature Lighting, Wheel Arch Mouldings, Tie-Down Hooks, Upper (4), 'EZ' - Lift & Lower Tailgate, Cornerstep Rear Bumper, Top Bed Rail and Tailgate Protection Cap, Locking Tailgate, Solar Absorbing Tinted Glass, Tire Carrier Lock, Variable Intermittent Wipers
INTERIOR FEATURES
Power Windows, All Express Down & Driver's Window Express Up, Climate Control, Power Door Locks with Lockout Protection, Cruise Control, Driver Information Centre, Tire Pressure Monitor (Excludes Spare Tire), 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat w/ Fold-Down Storage, Armrest and Seatback Recliners, Rear Folding Bench Seat, Tilt Steering Wheel
OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT
Elevation Edition Package:
20" Black Painted Aluminum Wheels, Body-Colour Accented Grille Surround, Body-Colour Bumpers, Body-side Mouldings, Mirror Caps and Door Handles, LED Front Fog Lamps, Power Heated Outside Mirrors w/ Driver Side Spotter Mirror, Deep Tinted Rear Glass, OnStar Services Capable, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable
Spray-on Bed Liner
Stone Blue Metallic Exterior
Trailer Brake Controller
Rear Window Defogger
Autotrac 2-speed Transfer Case:
(4HI and 4LO)
SiriusXM Radio Capable
Polished Exhaust Tip
Wheel Lock Package
Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo.
Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!
1-844-682-3325