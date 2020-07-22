Menu
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

38,154 KM

Details

$35,999

+ tax & licensing
$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeshore Auto

5196822634

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Limited

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Limited

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

5196822634

$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

38,154KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5691381
  • Stock #: K9307
  • VIN: 2GTV2LEC5K1102843

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 38,154 KM

Vehicle Description

All Vehicles come with Car Proof so you know exactly what you're buying. All our vehicles are certified and safety tested. Professionally detailed. Serving Chatham, Tilbury, Windsor, Essex, Amherstberg, La Salle, Ridgetown, Blenheim, Sarnia, Merlin, Leamington, Harrow,Thamesville, Blenheim, London, Woodstock and Toronto.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lakeshore Auto

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

