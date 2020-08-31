Menu
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

19,789 KM

Details Description Features

$35,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeshore Auto

5196822634

Contact Seller
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Limited SLE 4X4

Watch This Vehicle

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Limited SLE 4X4

Location

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

5196822634

Contact Seller

$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

19,789KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5826178
  • Stock #: K9345
  • VIN: 2GTV2MEC1K1107110

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 19,789 KM

Vehicle Description

All Vehicles come with Car Proof so you know exactly what you're buying. All our vehicles are certified and safety tested. Professionally detailed. Serving Chatham, Tilbury, Windsor, Essex, Amherstberg, La Salle, Ridgetown, Blenheim, Sarnia, Merlin, Leamington, Harrow,Thamesville, Blenheim, London, Woodstock and Toronto.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

