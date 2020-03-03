2019 GMC Sierra 3500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Tow Hooks

Tow Hitch Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

MP3 Player

Auxiliary Audio Input Warranty Warranty Available

Balance of Factory Warranty Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Trailer Hitch

HID Headlights

Steel Wheels Seating Split Bench Seat

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Back-Up Camera

8 FOOT BOX

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.