2019 GMC Sierra 3500

4x4 / Long box / No Payments for 6 months !!

2019 GMC Sierra 3500

4x4 / Long box / No Payments for 6 months !!

Location

Amfar Sales & Leasing

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

Sale Price

$46,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 33,899KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4707405
  • Stock #: 71369
  • VIN: 1GT42TCG4KF239203
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Tow Hooks
  • Tow Hitch
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Trailer Hitch
  • HID Headlights
  • Steel Wheels
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Powertrain
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • 8 FOOT BOX
  • Bluetooth Connection

Amfar Sales & Leasing

Amfar Sales & Leasing

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

