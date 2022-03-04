Menu
2019 GMC Terrain

49,269 KM

Details Description Features

$37,999

+ tax & licensing
Lakeshore Auto

5196822634

SLT

Location

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

49,269KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8563301
  • Stock #: K10136
  • VIN: 3GKALVEX6KL207193

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 49,269 KM

Vehicle Description

All Vehicles come with Car Proof so you know exactly what you're buying. All our vehicles are certified and safety tested. Professionally detailed. Serving Chatham, Tilbury, Windsor, Essex, Amherstberg, La Salle, Ridgetown, Blenheim, Sarnia, Merlin, Leamington, Harrow,Thamesville, Blenheim, London, Woodstock and Toronto.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
9 Speed Automatic

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

