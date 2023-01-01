Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 GMC Terrain

33,125 KM

Details Description Features

$34,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Chevrolet

1-888-887-9696

Contact Seller
2019 GMC Terrain

2019 GMC Terrain

Denali

Watch This Vehicle

2019 GMC Terrain

Denali

Location

Lally Chevrolet

85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-888-887-9696

  1. 9685666
  2. 9685666
  3. 9685666
  4. 9685666
  5. 9685666
  6. 9685666
  7. 9685666
  8. 9685666
  9. 9685666
  10. 9685666
  11. 9685666
  12. 9685666
  13. 9685666
  14. 9685666
  15. 9685666
  16. 9685666
  17. 9685666
  18. 9685666
  19. 9685666
  20. 9685666
  21. 9685666
  22. 9685666
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
33,125KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9685666
  • Stock #: R03110
  • VIN: 3GKALXEXXKL129681

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # R03110
  • Mileage 33,125 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't see what you're looking for? Pre-Order Your NewChevrolethere!!







Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lally Chevrolet

2023 Kia Rio LX+ Plus
 575 KM
$23,990 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Terrain Den...
 33,125 KM
$34,990 + tax & lic
2017 Chrysler Pacifi...
 53,125 KM
$29,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lally Chevrolet

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lally Chevrolet

Lally Chevrolet

85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

Call Dealer

1-888-887-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-887-9696

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory