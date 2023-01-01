Menu
2019 Honda CR-V

68,780 KM

Details Description Features

$36,990

+ tax & licensing
$36,990

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Chevrolet

1-888-887-9696

2019 Honda CR-V

2019 Honda CR-V

Touring TOURING

2019 Honda CR-V

Touring TOURING

Location

Lally Chevrolet

85 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-888-887-9696

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,990

+ taxes & licensing

68,780KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10393089
  • Stock #: R03244
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H99KH138064

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 68,780 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't see what you're looking for? Pre-Order Your NewChevrolethere!!







Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

