2019 Infiniti QX50

46,040 KM

$32,999

+ tax & licensing
$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeshore Auto

5196822634

2019 Infiniti QX50

2019 Infiniti QX50

Luxe LUXE

2019 Infiniti QX50

Luxe LUXE

Location

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

5196822634

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

46,040KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9369172
  • Stock #: K10416
  • VIN: 3PCAJ5M37KF135516

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 46,040 KM

Vehicle Description

All Vehicles come with Car Proof so you know exactly what you're buying. All our vehicles are certified and safety tested. Professionally detailed. Serving Chatham, Tilbury, Windsor, Essex, Amherstberg, La Salle, Ridgetown, Blenheim, Sarnia, Merlin, Leamington, Harrow,Thamesville, Blenheim, London, Woodstock and Toronto.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lakeshore Auto

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

