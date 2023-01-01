Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Jeep Cherokee

37,132 KM

Details Features

$29,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

Fusion Auto Sales

519-682-2229

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Cherokee

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Sport FWD-LOW KM-BACK UP CAMERA-BLUETOOTH-HEATED S

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Sport FWD-LOW KM-BACK UP CAMERA-BLUETOOTH-HEATED S

Location

Fusion Auto Sales

37 Mill St West, Box 157, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-2229

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
37,132KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9807706
  • VIN: 1C4PJLAX6KD206900

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 37,132 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fusion Auto Sales

2015 Volkswagen Golf...
 111,049 KM
$19,900 + tax & lic
2012 BMW 7 Series 75...
 130,550 KM
$20,900 + tax & lic
2013 Ford F-150 XLT-...
 274,585 KM
$6,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Fusion Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fusion Auto Sales

Fusion Auto Sales

37 Mill St West, Box 157, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

Call Dealer

519-682-XXXX

(click to show)

519-682-2229

Alternate Numbers
1-866-979-7315
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory