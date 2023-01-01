$29,888+ tax & licensing
Fusion Auto Sales
2019 Jeep Cherokee
Sport FWD-LOW KM-BACK UP CAMERA-BLUETOOTH-HEATED S
Location
37 Mill St West, Box 157, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
37,132KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9807706
- VIN: 1C4PJLAX6KD206900
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 37,132 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
