2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

36,820 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeshore Auto

5196822634

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Trailhawk

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Trailhawk

Location

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

5196822634

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

36,820KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9005557
  • Stock #: K10285
  • VIN: 1C4RJFLG9KC619844

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 36,820 KM

Vehicle Description

All Vehicles come with Car Proof so you know exactly what you're buying. All our vehicles are certified and safety tested. Professionally detailed. Serving Chatham, Tilbury, Windsor, Essex, Amherstberg, La Salle, Ridgetown, Blenheim, Sarnia, Merlin, Leamington, Harrow,Thamesville, Blenheim, London, Woodstock and Toronto.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lakeshore Auto

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

