Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Lincoln Nautilus

69,729 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Ford

519-682-3434

Contact Seller
2019 Lincoln Nautilus

2019 Lincoln Nautilus

Reserve, 2.7, Moonroof, Loaded!!

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Lincoln Nautilus

Reserve, 2.7, Moonroof, Loaded!!

Location

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

  1. 10465053
  2. 10465053
  3. 10465053
  4. 10465053
  5. 10465053
  6. 10465053
  7. 10465053
  8. 10465053
  9. 10465053
  10. 10465053
  11. 10465053
  12. 10465053
  13. 10465053
  14. 10465053
  15. 10465053
  16. 10465053
  17. 10465053
  18. 10465053
  19. 10465053
  20. 10465053
  21. 10465053
  22. 10465053
  23. 10465053
  24. 10465053
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
69,729KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10465053
  • Stock #: 46240
  • VIN: 2LMPJ8LPXKBL46240

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 46240
  • Mileage 69,729 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lally Ford

2020 Ford Explorer S...
 83,548 KM
$46,995 + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-150 XLT,...
 124,763 KM
$30,495 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Yukon XL De...
 172,153 KM
$44,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lally Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lally Ford

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

Call Dealer

519-682-XXXX

(click to show)

519-682-3434

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory