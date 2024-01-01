Menu
The 2019 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve is a luxury SUV with a 2.0L turbocharged engine, automatic transmission, and all-wheel drive (AWD). It offers a refined driving experience with premium materials, advanced technology, and comfortable seating. The Reserve trim includes features like adaptive cruise control, a panoramic sunroof, and a high-end sound system, ensuring a sophisticated and enjoyable ride.

2019 Lincoln Nautilus

123,711 KM

2019 Lincoln Nautilus

Reserve, Moonroof, Nav, AWD!!

2019 Lincoln Nautilus

Reserve, Moonroof, Nav, AWD!!

Location

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

Used
123,711KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2LMPJ8L9XKBL33036

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 123,711 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Lally Ford

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
519-682-3434

Lally Ford

519-682-3434

2019 Lincoln Nautilus