2019 Lincoln Navigator

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 1 , 4 6 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10349775

10349775 Stock #: 5LMJJ2

5LMJJ2 VIN: 5LMJJ2LT0KEL22316

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Beige

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 5LMJJ2

Mileage 71,465 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Mechanical Power Steering Interior Tachometer Compass Navigation System Additional Features 4x4 HEADS UP DISPLAY 10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.