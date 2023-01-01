$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Lincoln Navigator
Reserve, New Tires, Roof, Nav!!
71,465KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10349775
- Stock #: 5LMJJ2
- VIN: 5LMJJ2LT0KEL22316
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Beige
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 5LMJJ2
- Mileage 71,465 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Additional Features
4x4
HEADS UP DISPLAY
10 Speed Automatic
