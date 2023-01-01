Menu
2019 Lincoln Navigator

71,465 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Ford

519-682-3434

2019 Lincoln Navigator

2019 Lincoln Navigator

Reserve, New Tires, Roof, Nav!!

2019 Lincoln Navigator

Reserve, New Tires, Roof, Nav!!

Location

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

71,465KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10349775
  Stock #: 5LMJJ2
  VIN: 5LMJJ2LT0KEL22316

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5LMJJ2
  • Mileage 71,465 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Additional Features

4x4
HEADS UP DISPLAY
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lally Ford

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

