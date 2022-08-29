Menu
2019 Mazda MAZDA3

105,057 KM

Details Description Features

$27,485

+ tax & licensing
Andre Lanoue Sales

1-844-682-3325

GS Auto i-ACTIV AWD

Location

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

105,057KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9197692
  • Stock #: 73119
  • VIN: JM1BPBLM1K1134270

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 105,057 KM

Vehicle Description

Driver Assistance Package including;

Blind Spot Detection & Alert, Lane-Departure Warning & Lane Keep Assist, Smart Brake Support, Rear-Cross Traffic Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control.

HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH, NAV-READY, REVERSE CAMERA, GRACENOTE INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM.

SKYACTIV®-G 2.5L INLINE-4 DOHC DI Engine (w/Dual-Sequential Valve Timing):

- 186 Horsepower.

- 185 ft-lbs of Torque.

 SKYACTIV®-Drive Six-Speed Automatic Transmission (w/Auto-Stick).

i-ACTIV AWD

FUEL ECONOMY:

 

8.7

L/100km

Combined

7.4

L/100km

Highway

9.8

L/100km

City

 

Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of high quality pre-owned vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicle’s to a level of excellence that exceeds the status quo. We treat our customers like family and provide the highest level of service from start to finish. If you’d like a smooth and stress free car shopping experience, give one of our sales associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next new-to-you vehicle!

Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in the listing, from time to time errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it's physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing if occured. Please verify the vehicle is "as expected" when you visit. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

