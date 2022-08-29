$27,485+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-844-682-3325
2019 Mazda MAZDA3
GS Auto i-ACTIV AWD
Location
Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-844-682-3325
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,485
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9197692
- Stock #: 73119
- VIN: JM1BPBLM1K1134270
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White Pearl
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 105,057 KM
Vehicle Description
Driver Assistance Package including;
Blind Spot Detection & Alert, Lane-Departure Warning & Lane Keep Assist, Smart Brake Support, Rear-Cross Traffic Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control.
HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH, NAV-READY, REVERSE CAMERA, GRACENOTE INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM.
SKYACTIV®-G 2.5L INLINE-4 DOHC DI Engine (w/Dual-Sequential Valve Timing):
- 186 Horsepower.
- 185 ft-lbs of Torque.
SKYACTIV®-Drive Six-Speed Automatic Transmission (w/Auto-Stick).
i-ACTIV AWD
FUEL ECONOMY:
8.7
L/100km
Combined
7.4
L/100km
Highway
9.8
L/100km
City
Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of high quality pre-owned vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicle’s to a level of excellence that exceeds the status quo. We treat our customers like family and provide the highest level of service from start to finish. If you’d like a smooth and stress free car shopping experience, give one of our sales associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next new-to-you vehicle!
Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in the listing, from time to time errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it's physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing if occured. Please verify the vehicle is "as expected" when you visit.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.