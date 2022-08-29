2019 Mazda MAZDA3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $27,485 + taxes & licensing 1 0 5 , 0 5 7 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9197692

9197692 Stock #: 73119

73119 VIN: JM1BPBLM1K1134270

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White Pearl

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 105,057 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Proximity Key Seating Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert

