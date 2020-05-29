Menu
$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeshore Auto

5196822634

2019 Nissan Murano

2019 Nissan Murano

SV

2019 Nissan Murano

SV

Location

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

5196822634

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 44,490KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5175092
  • Stock #: K9174
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MS9KN104022
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

All Vehicles come with Car Proof so you know exactly what you're buying. All our vehicles are certified and safety tested. Professionally detailed. Serving Chatham, Tilbury, Windsor, Essex, Amherstberg, La Salle, Ridgetown, Blenheim, Sarnia, Merlin, Leamington, Harrow,Thamesville, Blenheim, London, Woodstock and Toronto.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • 4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Navigation System
  • CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

