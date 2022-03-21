2019 Nissan Murano

$34,999 + taxes & licensing 4 6 , 7 0 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8931043

8931043 Stock #: K10262

K10262 VIN: 5N1AZ2MSXKN105552

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # K10262

Mileage 46,707 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.