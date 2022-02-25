$36,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,495
+ taxes & licensing
Lally Ford
519-682-3434
2019 Nissan Pathfinder
2019 Nissan Pathfinder
SV Tech, Nav, AWD, Low Km’s!
Location
Lally Ford
78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
519-682-3434
$36,495
+ taxes & licensing
67,636KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8295942
- Stock #: 27935B
- VIN: 5N1DR2MM3KC584861
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 67,636 KM
Vehicle Features
4x4
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Lally Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Lally Ford
78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0