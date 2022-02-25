Menu
2019 Nissan Pathfinder

67,636 KM

Details Features

$36,495

+ tax & licensing
$36,495

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Ford

519-682-3434

2019 Nissan Pathfinder

2019 Nissan Pathfinder

SV Tech, Nav, AWD, Low Km’s!

2019 Nissan Pathfinder

SV Tech, Nav, AWD, Low Km’s!

Location

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

$36,495

+ taxes & licensing

67,636KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8295942
  • Stock #: 27935B
  • VIN: 5N1DR2MM3KC584861

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,636 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
Automatic

Lally Ford

Lally Ford

78 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-3434

