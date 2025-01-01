Menu
<p>UNIT IN TRANSIT.</p><p>Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2019 Nissan Sentra SV from Fusion Auto Sales! This sleek black beauty boasts a comfortable black interior and a powerful 1.8L V4 engine, delivering a smooth and efficient ride. With its variable CVT transmission and front-wheel drive, this Sentra handles effortlessly on the road, offering a blend of performance and fuel efficiency.</p><p>This Sentra has been well-maintained and is ready to take you wherever you need to go. It comes with a long list of features designed to enhance your driving experience.</p><p><strong>Here are five features that make this Sentra truly stand out:</strong></p><ol><li><strong>Sleek and Stylish Design:</strong> This Sentra turns heads with its modern and elegant design. The black exterior is both sophisticated and timeless, while the spacious interior provides a comfortable and inviting atmosphere.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> The Sentra offers ample room for both passengers and cargo, making it ideal for daily commutes, weekend getaways, or family trips.</li><li><strong>Fuel Efficiency:</strong> Get more miles per gallon with the Sentras fuel-efficient 1.8L V4 engine, helping you save money at the pump.</li><li><strong>Technology Features:</strong> Enjoy a range of technology features that keep you connected and entertained, such as a touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and more.</li><li><strong>Reliable Performance:</strong> The Sentra has a reputation for reliability and durability, giving you peace of mind on the road.</li></ol><p>With only 113,835 km on the odometer, this 2019 Nissan Sentra SV is a great value for your money. Come visit Fusion Auto Sales today and experience this fantastic sedan for yourself!</p><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p><p>The Fusion Philosophy<br /><br />At Fusion Auto Sales, we put more effort into buying our vehicles than we do trying to sell them. By constantly monitoring what other car lots are doing, we strive to be the lowest priced dealer in our market. We won’t purchase a vehicle to “fill a hole”. We know that the vehicles on our lot are great value for the money and smart shoppers realize that also. Adhering to this philosophy makes it easy for our customers. If they find a vehicle on our lot that fulfills their needs and wants, they know that they’re getting great value. <br /><br />If we don’t have what you’re looking for, we can find it! Over 150 customers have saved thousands of dollars buy joining our” locate club”. People that know what they want and what they want to pay (within reason of course), get the vehicle of their dreams and enjoy huge savings. Contact us for details.<br /><br /><br /><br />Fusion Auto Sales is in Tilbury, Ont. located between Windsor and London right off the 401. We are among 7 dealerships within a &frac12; kilometer distance which is great for out of town shoppers. We began satisfying customers in 2009 and have been doing so ever since. In 2012 Fusion was recognized as 1 of the 50 fastest growing companies in Canada. And then, in 2018, we were named one of the top 5 independent automobile dealerships in the country. <br /><br />We specialize in late model vehicles at below than average pricing, everything is fully certified and every unit is Car Proof verified and is fully disclosed with every unit. We offer every type of financing from perfect credit at great rates to credit challenges with competitive rates. We also specialize in locating vehicles for customers, we cant have everything on the lot so if you do not see it and are having a hard time finding what you are looking for, let us know and we can find it for you. Fusion Auto Sales spans its customer base from Windsor all the way to Timmins, On and every where in between. Our philosophy is You are going to like the way we deal and everyone does, straight honest answers with no monkey business and no back and forth between sales and managers.</p>

2019 Nissan Sentra