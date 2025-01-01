$40,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 RAM 1500
Rebel 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box
Location
Andre Lanoue Sales
75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
1-844-682-3325
Certified
$40,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Metallic
- Interior Colour Black/Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 92,042 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 RAM 1500 REBEL 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX
5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/ FUELSAVER MDS
395 HORSEPOWER | 410 LB-FT TORQUE
11L/100KM HIGHWAY | 16.1L/100KM CITY | 13.8L/100KM COMBINED
8-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
18" PAINTED BLACK WHEELS
FUNCTIONAL / SAFETY FEATURES
Brake Assist Electronic Stability Control Ready Alert Braking Hill Start Assist Traction Control Electronic Roll Mitigation Trailer Sway Control Rain Brake Support ParkView Rear Back–Up Camera Supplemental front seat–mounted side air bags Advanced multistage front air bags Supplemental side curtain air bags Tailgate ajar warning lamp Tire fill alert 3 rear seat head restraints 3.21 rear axle ratio Keyless Enter 'n Go with push–button start 7–pin wiring harness Fixed front air dams Active upper grille shutters
INTERIOR FEATURES
Uconnect 3 with 5–inch display 7–inch full–colour in–cluster display Hands–free communication with Bluetooth streaming SiriusXM satellite radio with 1–year subscription Bucket seats Full–length upgraded floor console 115–volt auxiliary power outlet – front Power 8–way adjustable driver seat Power 4–way driver lumbar adjust 5–inch touchscreen
OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT
Maximum Steel Metallic
Customer Preferred Package 25W:
3.92 rear axle ratio, Auto–dimming exterior driver mirror, Class IV hitch receiver, Electronic locking rear differential, Elec shift–on–the–fly part time transfer case, Exterior mirrors with turn signals, Fuel tank skid plate, Hill Descent Control, Instrument cluster – Rebel, Off–Road Group, Powder–coated front bumper, Blk pwr fold heated mirrors w/signals, Power folding exterior mirrors, Sport performance hood, Vinyl door trim panel, Monotone paint
Level 2 Equipment Group:
115–volt aux power outlet – rear, 8.4–inch touchscreen, A/C w/ dual–zone auto temp control, Apple CarPlay capable, Google Android Auto, Front heated seats, Heated steering wheel, Rear media hub with 2 USB ports, Park–Sense Front & Rear Park Assist, Power adjustable pedals, Rain–sensing windshield wipers, Auto–dimming rearview mirror, Rear window defroster, Remote proximity keyless entry, Remote start system, Single–disc remote CD player, Uconnect 4 with 8.4–inch display
5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/ FuelSaver MDS:
Active noise control system, Black dual exhaust tips
Power dual–pane panoramic sunroof
LED dual dome reading lamps
Rear wheelhouse liners
124–litre (27.4–gallon) fuel tank
4–corner air suspension
Uconnect 4C NAV w/ 8.4–in display:
Includes GPS navigation
Spray–in bedliner
Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!
Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Andre Lanoue Sales
1-844-682-3325