2019 RAM 1500 REBEL 4X4 CREW CAB 57 BOX
5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/ FUELSAVER MDS
395 HORSEPOWER | 410 LB-FT TORQUE
11L/100KM HIGHWAY | 16.1L/100KM CITY | 13.8L/100KM COMBINED
8-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
18 PAINTED BLACK WHEELS

FUNCTIONAL / SAFETY  FEATURES
Brake Assist Electronic Stability Control Ready Alert Braking Hill Start Assist Traction Control Electronic Roll Mitigation Trailer Sway Control Rain Brake Support ParkView Rear Back–Up Camera Supplemental front seat–mounted side air bags Advanced multistage front air bags Supplemental side curtain air bags Tailgate ajar warning lamp Tire fill alert 3 rear seat head restraints 3.21 rear axle ratio Keyless Enter n Go with push–button start 7–pin wiring harness Fixed front air dams Active upper grille shutters</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>INTERIOR FEATURES</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Uconnect 3 with 5–inch display 7–inch full–colour in–cluster display Hands–free communication with Bluetooth streaming SiriusXM satellite radio with 1–year subscription Bucket seats Full–length upgraded floor console 115–volt auxiliary power outlet – front Power 8–way adjustable driver seat Power 4–way driver lumbar adjust 5–inch touchscreen</span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Maximum Steel Metallic</span></em></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Customer Preferred Package 25W:</span></em></span><br /><span style=font-size: 14pt;>3.92 rear axle ratio, Auto–dimming exterior driver mirror, Class IV hitch receiver, Electronic locking rear differential, Elec shift–on–the–fly part time transfer case, Exterior mirrors with turn signals, Fuel tank skid plate, Hill Descent Control, Instrument cluster – Rebel, Off–Road Group, Powder–coated front bumper, Blk pwr fold heated mirrors w/signals, Power folding exterior mirrors, Sport performance hood, Vinyl door trim panel, Monotone paint</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Level 2 Equipment Group:</span></em></span><br /><span style=font-size: 14pt;>115–volt aux power outlet – rear, 8.4–inch touchscreen, A/C w/ dual–zone auto temp control, Apple CarPlay capable, Google Android Auto, Front heated seats, Heated steering wheel, Rear media hub with 2 USB ports, Park–Sense Front & Rear Park Assist, Power adjustable pedals, Rain–sensing windshield wipers, Auto–dimming rearview mirror, Rear window defroster, Remote proximity keyless entry, Remote start system, Single–disc remote CD player, Uconnect 4 with 8.4–inch display</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/ FuelSaver MDS:</span></em></span><br /><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Active noise control system, Black dual exhaust tips</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Power dual–pane panoramic sunroof</span></em></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>LED dual dome reading lamps</span></em></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Rear wheelhouse liners</span></em></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>124–litre (27.4–gallon) fuel tank</span></em></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>4–corner air suspension</span></em></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Uconnect 4C NAV w/ 8.4–in display:</span></em></span><br /><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Includes GPS navigation</span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Spray–in bedliner</span></em></span></p><p style=text-align: Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you'd like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!
Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is As Expected when you visit. Thank You!</span></span></span></p>

2019 RAM 1500

92,042 KM

$40,995

+ taxes & licensing
2019 RAM 1500

Rebel 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box

12653403

2019 RAM 1500

Rebel 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

1-844-682-3325

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
92,042KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6SRFLT9KN542377

  • Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black/Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 92,042 KM

2019 RAM 1500 REBEL 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX

5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/ FUELSAVER MDS

395 HORSEPOWER | 410 LB-FT TORQUE

11L/100KM HIGHWAY | 16.1L/100KM CITY | 13.8L/100KM COMBINED

8-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION

18" PAINTED BLACK WHEELS

 

FUNCTIONAL / SAFETY  FEATURES

Brake Assist Electronic Stability Control Ready Alert Braking Hill Start Assist Traction Control Electronic Roll Mitigation Trailer Sway Control Rain Brake Support ParkView Rear Back–Up Camera Supplemental front seat–mounted side air bags Advanced multistage front air bags Supplemental side curtain air bags Tailgate ajar warning lamp Tire fill alert 3 rear seat head restraints 3.21 rear axle ratio Keyless Enter 'n Go with push–button start 7–pin wiring harness Fixed front air dams Active upper grille shutters

INTERIOR FEATURES

Uconnect 3 with 5–inch display 7–inch full–colour in–cluster display Hands–free communication with Bluetooth streaming SiriusXM satellite radio with 1–year subscription Bucket seats Full–length upgraded floor console 115–volt auxiliary power outlet – front Power 8–way adjustable driver seat Power 4–way driver lumbar adjust 5–inch touchscreen

 

OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT

Maximum Steel Metallic

Customer Preferred Package 25W:
3.92 rear axle ratio, Auto–dimming exterior driver mirror, Class IV hitch receiver, Electronic locking rear differential, Elec shift–on–the–fly part time transfer case, Exterior mirrors with turn signals, Fuel tank skid plate, Hill Descent Control, Instrument cluster – Rebel, Off–Road Group, Powder–coated front bumper, Blk pwr fold heated mirrors w/signals, Power folding exterior mirrors, Sport performance hood, Vinyl door trim panel, Monotone paint

Level 2 Equipment Group:
115–volt aux power outlet – rear, 8.4–inch touchscreen, A/C w/ dual–zone auto temp control, Apple CarPlay capable, Google Android Auto, Front heated seats, Heated steering wheel, Rear media hub with 2 USB ports, Park–Sense Front & Rear Park Assist, Power adjustable pedals, Rain–sensing windshield wipers, Auto–dimming rearview mirror, Rear window defroster, Remote proximity keyless entry, Remote start system, Single–disc remote CD player, Uconnect 4 with 8.4–inch display

5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/ FuelSaver MDS:
Active noise control system, Black dual exhaust tips

Power dual–pane panoramic sunroof

LED dual dome reading lamps

Rear wheelhouse liners

124–litre (27.4–gallon) fuel tank

4–corner air suspension

Uconnect 4C NAV w/ 8.4–in display:
Includes GPS navigation

Spray–in bedliner

 

 

Here at Lanoue/Amfar Sales, Service & Leasing in Tilbury, we take pride in providing the public with a wide variety of High-Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. We recondition and certify our vehicles to a level of excellence that exceeds the Status Quo. We treat our Customers like family and provide the highest level of service from Start to Finish. If you’d like a smooth & stress-free car shopping experience, give one of our Sales Associates a call at 1-844-682-3325 to help you find your next NEW-TO-YOU vehicle!

Although we try to take great care in being accurate with the information in this listing, from time to time, errors occur. The vehicle is priced as it is physically equipped. Minor variances will not effect pricing. Please verify the vehicle is "As Expected" when you visit. Thank You!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty Available

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Andre Lanoue Sales

Andre Lanoue Sales

75 Mill St West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
