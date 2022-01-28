Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 RAM 1500

53,198 KM

Details Features

$41,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$41,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeshore Auto

5196822634

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Classic SLT HEATED STEERING WHEEL

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 1500

Classic SLT HEATED STEERING WHEEL

Location

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

5196822634

  1. 8193459
  2. 8193459
  3. 8193459
  4. 8193459
  5. 8193459
  6. 8193459
  7. 8193459
  8. 8193459
  9. 8193459
  10. 8193459
  11. 8193459
  12. 8193459
  13. 8193459
  14. 8193459
Contact Seller

$41,999

+ taxes & licensing

53,198KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8193459
  • Stock #: K10014
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LM9KS719914

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # K10014
  • Mileage 53,198 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lakeshore Auto

2018 Mazda CX-3 GT L...
 141,143 KM
$17,999 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 39,384 KM
$31,999 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Dart Limi...
 286,720 KM
$3,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lakeshore Auto

Lakeshore Auto

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

Call Dealer

519682XXXX

(click to show)

5196822634

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory