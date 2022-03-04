Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $45,990 + taxes & licensing 4 8 , 8 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8429556

8429556 Stock #: 70657

70657 VIN: 1C6SRFFT3KN843786

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 48,800 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Rain brake support Ready alert braking Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls remote start Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Push Button Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Seating Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Balance of Factory Warranty Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Convenience Proximity Key Additional Features Power Adj. Pedals Front heated seats FRONT/REAR PARKING SENSORS 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer Dampened Tailgate Uconnect 4c Power Fold/Heated Mirrors 20" Chrome-Clad Alum Rims Electric Auto. Transfer Case Big Horn Level 2 Equip. Group

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.