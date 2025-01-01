$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
ST 4x4 Quad Cab 6'4" Box
Location
Fusion Auto Sales
37 Mill St West, Box 157, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
519-682-2229
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 221,178 KM
Vehicle Description
UNIT IN TRANSIT.
Looking for a rugged and reliable pickup truck that can handle anything you throw at it? Check out this used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic ST 4x4 at Fusion Auto Sales! This workhorse is ready to tackle your toughest jobs, whether you're hauling lumber to the job site, towing a trailer for a weekend getaway, or simply navigating the Canadian landscape. With a classic design and a reputation for durability, this RAM 1500 Classic is built to last. This particular truck has 221,178km on the odometer.
This RAM 1500 Classic boasts a powerful 5.7L V8 engine paired with a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, ensuring you have the power you need, when you need it. The 4x4 drivetrain gives you the confidence to conquer off-road adventures and handle those snowy Canadian winters with ease. The quad cab configuration provides ample space for passengers, and the 6'4" box offers plenty of room for your gear. This truck is finished in a clean, timeless white exterior, complemented by a practical gray interior.
Here are some of the features that make this RAM 1500 Classic a standout:
- V8 Powerhouse: Experience the thrill of a powerful 5.7L V8 engine, offering impressive performance and towing capabilities.
- 4x4 Capability: Conquer any terrain with the confidence of a 4-wheel drive system, perfect for Canadian adventures.
- Spacious Quad Cab: Enjoy comfortable seating for your crew, making it ideal for both work and family trips.
- Ready to Work: The 6'4" box provides ample space for all your cargo needs.
- Classic RAM Toughness: Benefit from the RAM's reputation for durability and reliability.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
The Fusion Philosophy
At Fusion Auto Sales, we put more effort into buying our vehicles than we do trying to sell them. By constantly monitoring what other car lots are doing, we strive to be the lowest priced dealer in our market. We won’t purchase a vehicle to “fill a hole”. We know that the vehicles on our lot are great value for the money and smart shoppers realize that also. Adhering to this philosophy makes it easy for our customers. If they find a vehicle on our lot that fulfills their needs and wants, they know that they’re getting great value.
If we don’t have what you’re looking for, we can find it! Over 150 customers have saved thousands of dollars buy joining our” locate club”. People that know what they want and what they want to pay (within reason of course), get the vehicle of their dreams and enjoy huge savings. Contact us for details.
Fusion Auto Sales is in Tilbury, Ont. located between Windsor and London right off the 401. We are among 7 dealerships within a ½ kilometer distance which is great for out of town shoppers. We began satisfying customers in 2009 and have been doing so ever since. In 2012 Fusion was recognized as 1 of the 50 fastest growing companies in Canada. And then, in 2018, we were named one of the top 5 independent automobile dealerships in the country.
We specialize in late model vehicles at below than average pricing, everything is fully certified and every unit is Car Proof verified and is fully disclosed with every unit. We offer every type of financing from perfect credit at great rates to credit challenges with competitive rates. We also specialize in locating vehicles for customers, we can't have everything on the lot so if you do not see it and are having a hard time finding what you are looking for, let us know and we can find it for you. Fusion Auto Sales spans it's customer base from Windsor all the way to Timmins, On and every where in between. Our philosophy is You are going to like the way we deal and everyone does, straight honest answers with no monkey business and no back and forth between sales and managers.
Fusion Auto Sales
519-682-2229