2019 Tesla Model 3

$60,999 + taxes & licensing 4 , 4 6 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8648000

8648000 Stock #: K10156

K10156 VIN: 5YJ3E1EA6KF419965

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 4,462 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Navigation System Mechanical Rear Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Safety ABS Brakes Convenience Remote Entry Additional Features 1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.