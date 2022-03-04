Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Tesla Model 3

4,462 KM

Details Description Features

$60,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$60,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeshore Auto

5196822634

Contact Seller
2019 Tesla Model 3

2019 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range NAVIGATION

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range NAVIGATION

Location

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

5196822634

  1. 8648000
  2. 8648000
  3. 8648000
  4. 8648000
  5. 8648000
  6. 8648000
  7. 8648000
  8. 8648000
  9. 8648000
  10. 8648000
  11. 8648000
  12. 8648000
  13. 8648000
  14. 8648000
  15. 8648000
  16. 8648000
  17. 8648000
  18. 8648000
  19. 8648000
  20. 8648000
Contact Seller

$60,999

+ taxes & licensing

4,462KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8648000
  • Stock #: K10156
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EA6KF419965

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 4,462 KM

Vehicle Description

All Vehicles come with Car Proof so you know exactly what you're buying. All our vehicles are certified and safety tested. Professionally detailed. Serving Chatham, Tilbury, Windsor, Essex, Amherstberg, La Salle, Ridgetown, Blenheim, Sarnia, Merlin, Leamington, Harrow,Thamesville, Blenheim, London, Woodstock and Toronto.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Navigation System
Rear Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
ABS Brakes
Remote Entry
1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lakeshore Auto

2019 Tesla Model 3 S...
 4,462 KM
$60,999 + tax & lic
2019 Buick Encore Pr...
 38,546 KM
$24,999 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Equin...
 38,010 KM
$24,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lakeshore Auto

Lakeshore Auto

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

Call Dealer

519682XXXX

(click to show)

5196822634

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory