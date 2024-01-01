Menu
All Vehicles come with Car Proof so you know exactly what youre buying. All our vehicles are certified and safety tested. Professionally detailed.

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

110,335 KM

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4 TSI Highline Highline

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4 TSI Highline Highline

Location

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

5196822634

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
110,335KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VWW57BU3KM082968

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # MW00026
  • Mileage 110,335 KM

Vehicle Description

All Vehicles come with Car Proof so you know exactly what you're buying. All our vehicles are certified and safety tested. Professionally detailed.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lakeshore Auto

Lakeshore Auto

26 Mill St W, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
5196822634

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeshore Auto

5196822634

2019 Volkswagen Jetta