2019 Yamaha EX DELUXE

519-682-2407
20600 County Road 42 West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0
+ taxes & licensing
TRAILER CAN BE INCLUDED FOR $5000 IN PACKAGE DEAL WITH ALL 4 WAVERUNNERS
2019 YAMAHA WAVERUNNER® EX DELUXE SPECIFICATIONS
IDENTIFICATION
MODEL TYPE 3-4 Passenger
BASE MSRP(US) $8,799.00
DEALERS Yamaha Dealers
WARRANTY 12
INSURANCE
ENGINE:
ENGINE TYPE Longitudinal In-Line
CYLINDERS 3
ENGINE STROKE 4-Stroke
DISPLACEMENT (CC/CI) 1049 / 64
CARBURETION TYPE Fuel Injected
STEERING:
STEERING ASSIST SYSTEM Yes
TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS:
LENGTH (FT) 10.3
WIDTH (IN/MM) 44.5 / 1130.3
HEIGHT (IN/MM) 45.3 / 1150.6
DRY WEIGHT (LBS/KG) 600 / 272.2
FUEL CAPACITY (GAL/L) 13.2 / 50
STORAGE CAPACITY (CUFT/GAL/L) 1.2 / 7.7 / 33.9
SEATS:
NUMBER OF SEATS 3
EXTERIOR:
BODY MATERIAL Sheet Molded Compound (SMC)
HULL MATERIAL Sheet Molded Compound (SMC)
HULL TYPE Progressive Stepped V
SPONSONS Standard
BOARDING STEP Standard
INSTRUMENTATION:
DIGITAL INSTRUMENTATION Standard
CONVENIENCE:
BILGE SYSTEM TYPE Automatic Siphon
STORAGE:
UNDERSEAT STORAGE Standard
GLOVE BOX / DASH STORAGE Standard
FRONT STORAGE WELL Standard
GLASS:
REARVIEW MIRRORS Standard
Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha has been a locally owned family dealership serving Tilbury and the surrounding community for 30 years.
