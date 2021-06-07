Menu
2019 Yamaha EX DELUXE

0 KM

Details Description

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

519-682-2407

2019 Yamaha EX DELUXE

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

20600 County Road 42 West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

519-682-2407

Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7196198
  • Stock #: USEC503

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Personal Watercraft
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Stock # USEC503
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

TRAILER CAN BE INCLUDED FOR $5000 IN PACKAGE DEAL WITH ALL 4 WAVERUNNERS

2019 YAMAHA WAVERUNNER® EX DELUXE SPECIFICATIONS

IDENTIFICATION

MODEL TYPE 3-4 Passenger

BASE MSRP(US) $8,799.00

DEALERS Yamaha Dealers

WARRANTY 12

INSURANCE

ENGINE:  

ENGINE TYPE Longitudinal In-Line

CYLINDERS 3

ENGINE STROKE 4-Stroke

DISPLACEMENT (CC/CI) 1049 / 64

CARBURETION TYPE Fuel Injected

STEERING:  

STEERING ASSIST SYSTEM Yes

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS:  

LENGTH (FT) 10.3

WIDTH (IN/MM) 44.5 / 1130.3

HEIGHT (IN/MM) 45.3 / 1150.6

DRY WEIGHT (LBS/KG) 600 / 272.2

FUEL CAPACITY (GAL/L) 13.2 / 50

STORAGE CAPACITY (CUFT/GAL/L) 1.2 / 7.7 / 33.9

SEATS:  

NUMBER OF SEATS 3

EXTERIOR:  

BODY MATERIAL Sheet Molded Compound (SMC)

HULL MATERIAL Sheet Molded Compound (SMC)

HULL TYPE Progressive Stepped V

SPONSONS Standard

BOARDING STEP Standard

INSTRUMENTATION:  

DIGITAL INSTRUMENTATION Standard

CONVENIENCE:  

BILGE SYSTEM TYPE Automatic Siphon

STORAGE:  

UNDERSEAT STORAGE Standard

GLOVE BOX / DASH STORAGE Standard

FRONT STORAGE WELL Standard

GLASS:  

REARVIEW MIRRORS Standard

Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha has been a locally owned family dealership serving Tilbury and the surrounding community for 30 years. We strive to provide exceptional customer service, honesty and a transparent approach to exceeding the needs of our clients. Our dedicated team of sales consultants is here to help you put the PASSION in your ride and give you the experience of a lifetime! Give us a click or a call today and let us help you get into your new vehicle, RV or power product!  *While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the images/stock images and information contained on these pages, we ask that you please verify any information in question with Tilbury Auto Sales RV Yamaha.

TILBURY/WINDSOR/ESSEX/LEAMINGTON/AMHERSTBURG/LASALLE/KINGSVILLE/LEAMINGTON/WHEATLEY/BELLE RIVER/EMERYVILLE/PUCE/DEERBROOK/ST JOACHIM/RUSCOM/COMBER/STONEY POINT/LIGHTHOUSE COVE/JEANETTES CREEK/MERLIN/CHATHAM/SARNIA/DRESDEN

*prices may be subject to change, taxing, licensing, freight/prep charges and admin fee 

 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

Tilbury Auto Sales and RV Inc.

20600 County Road 42 West, Tilbury, ON N0P 2L0

