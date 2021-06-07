2019 Yamaha EX DELUXE

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,999 + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7196198

7196198 Stock #: USEC503

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Personal Watercraft

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Variable / CVT

Stock # USEC503

Mileage 0 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.